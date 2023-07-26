Advertisement
News

Felon charged with firing gun on Golden West College campus

Students walk past the Student Services Center at Golden West College.
Huntington Beach police officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 to Golden West College regarding a call of shots fired. On Friday, a local resident was charged with grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm on a college campus and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the incident. Above, students walk past the school’s Student Services Center in 2021.
(File Photo)
By City News Service
Share

A 25-year-old Huntington Beach man with a felony conviction was charged Tuesday with firing a gun on the Golden West College campus.

Talon Brunelle was charged with grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm on a college campus and possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana and was due back in court Aug. 4 for a pretrial hearing in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Police were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. July 19 to the college campus regarding a call of shots fired, according to Huntington Beach Police Department public information officer Jessica Cuchilla. When officers arrived a witness said they saw someone acting suspiciously and firing a shot in the air, Cuchilla said.

On Friday, police were called to a parking structure in the 7500 block of Edinger Avenue, between Goldenwest Street and Beach Boulevard, regarding a suspicious man with a gun. When officers arrived they realized he matched the description of the suspect from July 19, police said.

Police arrested Brunelle nearby and found a gun and other evidence linking him to the shooting at Golden West College, police alleged.

NewsHuntington Beach
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

More on this Subject

Advertisement