Felon charged with firing gun on Golden West College campus

A 25-year-old Huntington Beach man with a felony conviction was charged Tuesday with firing a gun on the Golden West College campus.

Talon Brunelle was charged with grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm on a college campus and possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana and was due back in court Aug. 4 for a pretrial hearing in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Police were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. July 19 to the college campus regarding a call of shots fired, according to Huntington Beach Police Department public information officer Jessica Cuchilla. When officers arrived a witness said they saw someone acting suspiciously and firing a shot in the air, Cuchilla said.

On Friday, police were called to a parking structure in the 7500 block of Edinger Avenue, between Goldenwest Street and Beach Boulevard, regarding a suspicious man with a gun. When officers arrived they realized he matched the description of the suspect from July 19, police said.

Police arrested Brunelle nearby and found a gun and other evidence linking him to the shooting at Golden West College, police alleged.