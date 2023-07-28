Laguna Beach police join enforcement of online crimes targeting children

Southland enforcement officials recently looked to crack down on those committing internet crimes against children.

The two-week enforcement operation, referred to as “Online Guardian,” took place this month, with authorities from the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura working together.

Authorities identified and arrested 139 individuals suspected of engaging in online predatory activity via the operation. Investigators worked undercover on social media platforms during the enforcement effort, according to a news release. The operation began on July 10.

Laguna Beach police arrested six adult men, none of whom were residents of the coastal city, on suspicion of intent to have sex with a minor under the age of 14. The associated charges included meeting a minor for lewd purposes, sending obscene material to a child and attempting to contact a minor for sex.

“As the internet becomes increasingly embedded in our children’s lives, parents and guardians face new challenges in keeping them safe online,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement. “It is important for parents to be active participants in how their children use the internet and emphasize to never share personal information or meet offline with someone they only know from an online social media platform.”

Laguna Beach authorities also collaborated with Homeland Security Investigations, the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to carry out the enforcement effort.

The Department of Justice created the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to help law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal level investigate online crimes targeting children. There are 61 coordinated task forces nationwide, with more than 5,400 law enforcement members participating in those efforts.