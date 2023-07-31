Driver critically injured in single-car crash near UCI

The crash near the intersection of Jamboree Road and University Drive, near UC Irvine, was reported about 6:25 a.m., according to Newport Beach police. The driver was transported to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police said.

A man was critically injured Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Newport Beach.

The crash near the intersection of Jamboree Road and University Drive, near UC Irvine, was reported about 6:25 a.m., according to Newport Beach police.

Responding officers found that the car had collided with a tree and caught fire, police said. Officers pulled the driver out of the car while on fire.

The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of his critical injuries, police said. There were no other people in the car.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.