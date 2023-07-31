Power of pink: Barbie fans line up for goods in Newport Beach

Barbie denim jackets were a popular item for women shoppers when the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour stopped by Fashion Island.

It was a Barbie pop culture moment as fans lined up Sunday morning in the Neiman Marcus courtyard at Fashion Island to purchase exclusive merchandise from the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour.

The retail operation on wheels opened its windows for business at 11 a.m. for its Newport Beach appearance, having served a crowd the day before at Irvine Spectrum Center. Next up for the tour is a trip to Burbank on Aug. 5.

Mostly adults comprised the 50 or more people waiting in line Sunday morning for a chance to pick up Barbie collectibles from the Tour Truck at Fashion Island. (Susan Hoffman)

George Marcos of Huntington Beach was the first one in line Sunday.

“We were at the Irvine Spectrum yesterday and my wife missed some stuff,” Marcos said, as he bought up cups, shirts, a blanket and tote bag. “Happy wife, happy life.”

The pink Mercedes panel van with two windows open for business saw a constant flow of patrons as the salesman in the first window stuck his arm out signaling the next in line to step up to the window.

George Marcos who was first in line Sunday morning for the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour at Fashion Island, picks up a Barbie tote bag for his wife that she missed the day before at the Irvine Spectrum. (Susan Hoffman)

The late-morning crowd mostly included adults who appeared to be shopping for themselves, not for children.

The adult sized denim “Barbie” jacket was popular with the female shoppers who tried them on for size while standing in front of the truck before purchasing.

Among the customers were friends Stephanie Do of Anaheim and Gail Ireland of San Juan Capistrano, who were both dolled up for the occasion in pink Barbie tees, matching pants and shoes.

Barbie’s not just for kids. Decked out in Barbie attire, Stephanie Do and Gail Ireland show off their purchases from the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour at Fashion Island. (Susan Hoffman)

“We bought denim jackets, T-shirts, posters, an embroidered patch set and mugs,” Do said.

Lindsay Allen of Chino Hills brought her 4-year-old daughter, Everly, who was excited to visit the van after seeing the summer’s blockbuster film “Barbie.”

Like Marcos, Allen was a repeat customer, having visited the truck the day before in Irvine.

Lindsay Allen lets daughter Everly try on a Barbie necklace that she purchased from the Barbie truck at Fashion Island Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

“We travel for Barbie,” Allen said.

