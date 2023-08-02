One killed, one wounded in car-to-car freeway shooting, victims found in Costa Mesa

The location in Costa Mesa where California Highway Patrol and Costa Mesa police located a white vehicle with two victims inside with gunshot wounds Tuesday night. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

A car-to-car shooting in Diamond Bar left one person dead and another person hospitalized with a leg wound, with the victims found miles away in Costa Mesa, authorities said Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana office received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding a freeway shooting near the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and the southbound Orange (57) Freeway, and officers from the Costa Mesa Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Church and Walnut streets in Costa Mesa, where they found the victims inside a white vehicle with gunshots wounds, Fox 11 reported.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was take to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, Fox 11 reported.

Another car was struck by gunfire at the Diamond Bar location, but apparently no one was injured in that shooting. The incidents are believed to be related, but the motive for the gunfire was not immediately clear.

The CHP closed the freeway transition road for several hours to investigate the shooting.