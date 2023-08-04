Around Town: Kids invited to a free fishing derby in Seal Beach

The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Cypress/Seal Beach will stage its 31st annual Seal Beach Fishing Derby for kids 15 years old or younger on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Seal Beach Municipal Pier. Above, a fifth-grade student learns how to fish from a member of the Huntington Beach Fishing and Recreation Club in this file photo.

The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Cypress/Seal Beach will stage its 31st annual Seal Beach Fishing Derby for kids 15 years old or younger on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Seal Beach Municipal Pier.

Registration for the free event will take place at the pier from 7 to 9 a.m., with the derby beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at noon. A pancake breakfast will be provided to all Derby registrants.

Kids are asked to bring their favorite rod and reel, if they have the equipment. If not, loaners and free bait will also be available. The derby is catch and release, and qualifying fish will be weighed once they are reeled in. Various trophies and prizes will be awarded for the largest fish caught.

OCHA reports increase in COVID-19 over past month

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported Thursday that its Communicable Disease Control division was seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 PCR tests over the last month. Officials said the recent rise in cases matches that of previous years, where upticks were noted during both the summer and winter holiday season. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, however, are not experiencing an increase.

“To reduce the potential for increased hospitalizations, the community is encouraged to take precautions to protect those at higher risks,” said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county chief of public health services and county health officer, in the statement. “As people spend more time gathering with friends, there will be more opportunities for viruses to spread. If we all take precautions, we can keep each other safe.”

For more information, visit ochealthinfo.com/covid.

County Supervisor Katrina Foley reports in with Speak Up Newport

Speak Up Newport will welcome Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley to the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room on Wednesday night to hear about the relationship between the county and city and what she and the county are doing around issues that affect Newport Beach, such as John Wayne Airport, homelessness, the county’s response to burglary gangs, rehab and group homes and the Balboa Ferry’s electrification.

Reception is scheduled to begin at around 5:15 p.m. with the program beginning officially at 6 p.m. It is expected to last an hour and will be simulcast on Zoom and watchable at a later date on Speak Up Newport’s website. To attend the Zoom cast, register at speakupnewport.com/katrina-foley-2023. Registration is not required for the in-person event.

Vanguard University president named board member of Orange County Business Council

The Orange County Business Council announced Friday that Michael Beals, the president of Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, is the newest member of its board of directors.

“I am honored to have this community leader join our board of directors. His insights and talents will be invaluable for the business council as we continue to advance our infrastructure, workforce, housing and economic development initiatives,” said Jeffrey Ball, president and chief executive officer of OCBC in a statement.

DUI checkpoint planned for Aug. 18 in Newport Beach

The Newport Beach Police Department announced it will hold a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the city on Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next day. Locations are typically determined by data showing incidents of impaired crashes, and the checkpoints are held with the intent of promoting public safety.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Lt. Eric Little said in a statement. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”