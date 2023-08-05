Costa Mesa passed Measure K to spur housing. Now, a 1,050-unit project is in the pipeline

A concept plan shows one of three residential buildings being planned for the residential development “Hive Live,” at 3333 Susan St. in Costa Mesa.

What a difference a vote makes.

Costa Mesa residents Tuesday got a glimpse of “Hive Live,” a 1,050-unit residential development planned for a 14.25-acre parcel currently being used as creative office space and a training field for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The City Council on Tuesday gave the initial go-ahead for staff to begin processing an application submitted by developer Legacy Partners Residential requesting a general plan amendment and other entitlements necessary for the high-density housing community.

However, the phased project — which proposes three five-story buildings with 1,575 parking spaces to accommodate tenants, 2,500 square feet of retail occupancy and 5.05 acres of open space at 3333 Susan St. — would hardly have been possible without voters’ approval of Measure K.

An apartment complex, “Hive Live,” is being proposed for a 14.25-acre parcel that currently houses the Hive and an L.A. Chargers practice field. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

Passed in November by the narrow margin of 22 votes, the ballot initiative allowed city planners to effectively “undo,” in certain commercial and industrial areas, an earlier citizen-backed initiative requiring such projects be approved by voters.

Developers and pro-housing city officials maintained the erstwhile Measure Y hindered growth in the city and cited a complete lack of building projects since Y’s 2016 passage as evidence.

In fact, the developers of a project very similar to Hive Live — One Metro West — sought approval for a 1,057-unit mixed use housing community on a 15-acre property at 1683 Sunflower Ave. in 2020, got approved by the Planning Commission and City Council but have yet to make significant progress on the site.

Tim O’Brien, a senior managing director at Legacy Partners, said his firm decided to submit the general plan screening application after the city identified the Hive area in its housing element as a location where residential units might be built and Measure K passed.

One Metro West, a 1,057-unit residential approved for development in 2021 before Costa Mesa passed Measure K, had an uphill climb. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Irvine-based developer also built 580 Anton, a 240-unit luxury apartment building in Costa Mesa’s South Coast Metro district, before Measure Y was passed, as well as nearby Bloom South Coast in Santa Ana.

“This site is actionable,” O’Brien said of the Hive Live site. “It’s a real opportunity to assist the city in fulfilling its [state housing] obligations as well as the community’s goal for inclusionary affordable housing.”

He described a community with its own sense of place that would appeal to young professionals ages 20 to 40, likely including those employed by defense contractor Anduril, which opened up operations in an adjacent parcel in 2022.

Residents who campaigned against Measure K, including those who had helped ensure the passage of the restrictive Measure Y, spoke against the Hive Live proposal Tuesday, criticizing a potential lack of affordable units and impacts to residents.

A concept drawing of “Hive Live,” a residential project that will include retail areas and 5 acres of open space. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

Invoking a mythical sea monster in her imagery, resident Cynthia McDonald told the City Council, “Well, you’ve unleashed the kraken. This project is exactly what was predicted when you rushed Measure K to the ballot, and here it is slapping residents with its ugly tentacles.

“You’re allowing developers to plan the city for us without any regard for what is wanted or needed by the residents.”

Others approved of the project as a solution to the city’s housing crisis but asked that developers and city officials consider reducing the 1.5-per-unit parking requirement, include affordable units and promote active transportation as the proposal moved through the planning process.

Council members made no bones about the fact that the passage of Measure K, by allowing for the rezoning of industrial parcels north of the 405 Freeway, had effectively paved the way for projects like Hive Live to find a home in Costa Mesa.

“Thank you to Legacy for creating housing, which is why we worked to pass Measure K. It’s why I ran for City Council and why, in my district, people voted for me twice, because they understand the importance of building housing,” said west side Councilman Manuel Chavez.

“This is a very beautiful project — I’m excited to see it progress.”