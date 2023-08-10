Fountain Valley police arrest pair suspected of mail theft

Fountain Valley police arrested two individuals in connection with a mail theft and robbery incident that occurred on July 24.

The arrests were made in connection with an incident that had occurred roughly two weeks earlier. On the afternoon of Monday, July 24, authorities responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Bushard Street and Toucan Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a U.S. Postal Service worker, who had just been robbed at gunpoint. The suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities made the related arrests just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. The suspects were found inside a vehicle parked near a mail collection box located at Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue.

Officers searched the vehicle, finding a handgun, stolen mail and property belonging to the mail carrier.

Jonathan Prieto, 18, of Los Angeles, was booked into county jail on suspicion of conspiracy, petty theft, mail theft and robbery in an Aug. 5 arrest in Fountain Valley. (Courtesy of Fountain Valley Police Department)

Jonathan Alberto Prieto, 18, of Los Angeles, was booked into the county jail. Prieto faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, petty theft, mail theft and robbery.

A Huntington Beach minor, A 16-year-old boy, was also detained and sent to juvenile hall on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, mail theft, possession of stolen property and robbery.

Prieto, who pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment on Aug. 8, was being held in the Central Men’s Jail on $250,000 bail. His next date in court is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the West Justice Center.

Fountain Valley police are requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department at (714) 593-4485. Det. Ivan Arce can be reached via email at ivan.arce@fountainvalley.org.