Costa Mesa man arrested in connection with fatal traffic collision in Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley police responded to reports of a collision near Euclid Street and Slater Avenue at around 4:52 p.m. in February.

A Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a fatal traffic collision earlier this year in Fountain Valley.

Fountain Valley police said they responded to reports of a traffic collision at around 4:52 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the intersection of Euclid Street and Slater Avenue. Authorities said a white 2022 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Euclid Street when it collided with a 2008 Dodge Caravan that was turning left from southbound Euclid onto eastbound Slater.

The driver of the Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 54-year-old Thomas Leppin of Garden Grove.

Police said their investigation led to the suspicion that the driver of the Camry was driving under the influence. That driver was later identified as Kevin Cooper, 52. Cooper was arrested at his residence on Thursday, Aug. 10, on suspicion of murder.

According to jail records, Cooper is being held on a bail of $1 million, and was expected to make his first appearance at an arraignment hearing in the Central Jail Court on Friday morning.

Witnesses to the accident are asked to reach out to FVPD’s Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4481.