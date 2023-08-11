Fountain Valley to consider pay raise for city manager

Fountain Valley City Manager Maggie Le stands outside City Hall in June 2022. The City Council on Tuesday will consider raising her annual base pay to $264,600.

When it convenes for the first time in four weeks, the Fountain Valley City Council is set to consider a raise for City Manager Maggie Le.

Le had served as deputy city manager prior to her appointment as Fountain Valley’s top executive in June of 2022. She succeeded interim city manager Raul Godinez II, who had been filling in on an interim basis following former City Manager Rob Houston’s move to the city of Orange.

Upon her promotion, Le made a starting salary of $245,000. Council members could approve a resolution that would see her annual base pay increase to $264,600.

Le graduated from Los Amigos High in 1996. Since returning to the city where she grew up in 2015, she has held a number of high-level positions. Le has also spent stints as an assistant to the city manager and as the interim director of human resources while working with the city of Fountain Valley.

‘Hop On’ senior transportation program

Fountain Valley contracts with California Yellow Cab to provide rides for its “Hop On” senior transportation program.

During the consent calendar portion its meeting Tuesday night, the City Council is scheduled to consider a contract amendment with the program’s transportation provider. California Yellow Cab has asked for an increase in the rate structure, from $12 to $17.50 per trip per passenger to keep up with inflation.

The service is available to Fountain Valley residents who are at least 60 years of age between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. From July 2022 to June of this year, the program provided 3,668 rides for a total of 8,336 miles.

The agreement between Fountain Valley and California Yellow Cab has an expiration date of June 30, 2024.

The cost to the city would remain unchanged, according to a staff report. The senior transportation program is paid for through a combination of Orange County Transportation Authority Measure M2 funds and an agreement with MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center.

The City Council meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 10200 Slater Ave. The full agenda can be found at fountainvalley.gov.