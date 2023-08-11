Irvine Ranch Conservancy receives $1M grant to mitigate wildfires in Bommer Canyon Preserve

Wildfire mitigation will begin in the Bommer Canyon Preserve this month, thanks to a $1-million grant from the California Natural Resources Agency.

The Irvine Ranch Conservancy announced Tuesday that the city of Irvine received the grant and that the conservancy will execute plans to help reduce the risk of wildfire in 49 acres of the preserve. The initial work is expected to include fence installation, mowing and installation of an irrigation system to hasten the “grow and kill” cycles of weed seeds in the soil, according to the conservancy.

The targeted site, south of Shady Canyon Drive is expected to be seeded with native vegetation in October 2025, with the initial phase expected to conclude in March 2026. Existing vegetation there is overrun by nonnative weeds and grass, which pose a potential fire hazard in the drier months, particularly in the summer.

Parts of Irvine have been designated as very high fire hazard severity zones, which includes the reserve at the city’s southernmost point, according to CalFIRE.

“Since many visitors recreate at Bommer Canyon Preserve, our team will be reaching out to the community through signage and educational materials to explain the many benefits of the project as it unfolds,” Robert Freese, the Irvine Ranch Conservancy restoration and enhancement program manager, said in the statement.

Officials with the Conservancy said the goal is to replace those same plants with less flammable native vegetation and natural fuel breaks. The Irvine Ranch Conservancy will continue managing the site on behalf of the city for five years after the work is done to ensure the new growth is sustainable.

“Partnering with the Irvine Ranch Conservancy to restore and maintain the historic Bommer Canyon Preserve ensures a more resilient and fire-resistant landscape in this beloved area,” said Kristina Perrigoue, a spokeswoman for Irvine. “With the increase in wildfires, it is vital that the native vegetation is restored and enhanced — ensuring sustainability and an improved habitat quality for wildlife.”