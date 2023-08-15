24-year-old motorcyclist killed splitting lanes on 55 Freeway

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

A 24-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle she was riding collided with two cars driving northbound on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officer Anselmo Templado said the Orange County Communications Center notified the Santa Ana CHP Station at 2:19 p.m. regarding a traffic crash with an ambulance on route to a portion of the freeway under the I-405 northbound HOV flyover.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was riding in between two lanes when she struck two vehicles, a tan Toyota Camry and a white Ford Ranger, Templado said Tuesday.

The Orange County Fire Authority and Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:42 p.m. Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodruff said the coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as Alondra Cobian, 24, of Anaheim.

While the cause of the crash is still being investigated, CHP indicated speed may have been a factor.