Thieves make off with $100k in merchandise in South Coast Plaza ‘flash mob’ incident

South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa is the latest target of a string of “flash mob” thefts, after a group of suspects entered a Gucci store Wednesday night, grabbed $100,000 in high-end handbags and fled to vehicles waiting outside.

Costa Mesa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jose Morales said officers were dispatched to the retail complex, located at 3333 Bristol St., at 7:18 p.m. and responded to the scene within a matter of minutes but were unable to locate the suspects.

Witnesses described seeing anywhere from five to 10 individuals, dressed in hooded sweatshirts and wearing masks to obscure their faces, enter the store and select a number of bags before fleeing on foot toward an exit where multiple vehicles were waiting.

“They just went in, grabbed what they could and ran out,” Morales said Thursday. “There were no weapons and no injuries. Nothing was broken.”

The Gucci store is currently operating in a temporary location near Bloomingdale’s, as its permanent location is under construction. The new location, near the department store’s entrance from the main shopping area, is situated near an exit leading out to a parking garage, Morales said.

Representatives from South Coast Plaza did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact CMPD Det. Matt Richie at (714) 754-5120.