Students return to Newport-Mesa Unified campuses for first day of school

Charlie the Coyote, the mascot at Newport Coast Elementary, welcomes kids and their parents as they arrive Monday morning for the first day of school of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

Campuses were wide open in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District on Monday, welcoming back about 18,000 students for the first day of classes as light rain left by Tropical Storm Hilary persisted through the early morning.

At Newport Coast Elementary, school mascot Charlie the Coyote welcomed kids to campus. The start of this school year was not so different from last, when the district initiated a later start time for students.

Over the weekend there had been questions of whether or not classes would be held Monday as Hurricane Hilary swept through Southern California. But on Sunday, the district announced to parents and staff that plans to open were on track.

Kids accompanied by their parents arrive in rainfall for first day of school at Newport Coast Elementary on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Meteorologists forecast the worst to come Sunday night, but except for some localized flooding, minimal damage was reported in much of coastal Orange County.

While new students found their way to classes, students transitioning from the district’s Cloud Campus made their way to an entirely new campus located at the Presidio Learning Center from Back Bay High School, where they will attend in-person classes once a week but otherwise complete classwork from home.

New principals joined their students at Adams, California, Mariners, College Park, Wilson and Harbor View elementary schools. A new principal is also being hired for Whittier Elementary School, according to district officials.

