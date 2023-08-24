Swimmer dies in west Newport Beach, near Santa Ana River

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, a swimmer was reported missing to lifeguard Tower 74, which is located near the Santa Ana River.

The Newport Beach Fire Department reported Thursday a missing swimmer was discovered deceased after a roughly 45-minute search Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the swimmer, whom they did not identify, was reported missing at around 7 p.m. Lifeguards were dispatched to Tower 74, located near the Santa Ana River in West Newport Beach, on a search mission.

Both police and fire departments were joined by their counterparts in Huntington Beach to search for the individual.

Advertisement

Boat and snorkel teams searched the nearby waters where the swimmer was last seen for about 45 minutes before the person was later located and pulled ashore. Life-saving efforts failed, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.