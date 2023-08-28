Man dies after being struck by car in Newport Beach

A traffic collision was reported to the Newport Beach Police Department at 1:16 a.m. Sunday in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and 60th Street. A pedestrian was killed.

Newport Beach police responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at 1:16 a.m., according to a news release issued Monday. Upon arrival, authorities located the Ford Fusion that had struck the pedestrian. The driver of the sedan remained and cooperated with the investigation.

The victim, whose identity had not been released as of Monday evening, was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have additional information to reach out to traffic investigator Bill Hume at (949) 644-3687 or whume@nbpd.org.