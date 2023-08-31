Around Town: Annual fundraiser for Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC gets underway

Sgt. Pepperoni collected $55,000 through its fundraising efforts for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County last September. Its campaign for Julian’s Lego Corner kicked off again on Friday.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store on Friday is kicking off its ninth annual fundraising cycle for Julian’s Lego Corner, which pays for Lego sets for patients undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The fund was created in memory of Julian Dunn, who died in 2013 at the age of 9.

“All of us at Sgt. Pepperoni’s are proud to support Julian’s Lego Corner and CHOC during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store co-owner Jeff Roberts in a statement on Wednesday. “We are grateful and very humbled to stand beside Julian’s parents, Andrea and Rich Dunn, who have shown so much strength and love. What started as a lemonade stand by our kids, has grown to become very near to our hearts.”

Last year, Sgt. Pepperoni raised about $55,000 and collected 125 Lego kits. This year’s goal is $65,000 and hopes for hundreds more Lego sets.

Readers can donate Lego sets, cash or by purchasing select items at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Irvine locations throughout the month of September. All proceeds from the “Pizza of the Month,” Grandpa’s Pie and all house-made desserts will go directly to Julian’s Lego Corner.

Those locations are as follows:



Newport Beach:

2300 S.E. Bristol St. F

Newport Beach, CA 92660



2300 S.E. Bristol St. F Newport Beach, CA 92660 Aliso Viejo:

26601 Aliso Creek Rd., Suite D

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656



26601 Aliso Creek Rd., Suite D Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Irvine:

4533 Campus Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

O.C.’s first human West Nile virus infection in 2023 identified

The Orange County Health Care Agency announced Monday that the first human West Nile virus infection this year was identified this year in a woman from Orange. County officials said she is asymptomatic and that the virus was discovered through a blood donation. As with most cases, it is unclear when or where she was bitten by a mosquito.

In 2022, about 11 people were infected with the virus, and two West Nile Virus related deaths were reported in the county.

“West Nile Virus is endemic in Orange County, recurring every year during the summer months and continuing into the fall,” Dr. Matthew Zahn, deputy county health officer, said in a statement. “The best way to avoid West Nile Virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

Newport Rib Co. supports Suicide Prevention Month with Patrick’s Purpose Foundation

The Newport Rib Co. is fundraising for the Patrick’s Purpose Foundation for the entire month of September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. The restaurant will be donating $3 for select items ordered, which includes the Mindful Martini, deep fried zucchini, Patrick’s Favorite Brownie Surprise and selected wines. The goal is to raise enough for two buddy benches to be placed in local schools.

“We are honored to partner with the ever-generous Newport Rib Co. to bring awareness of suicide prevention throughout September. Let’s move the conversation around mental health forward, break down the stigma of talking about it, and prevent the tragedy of suicide,” said Patrick’s Purpose founder Kim Turner in a statement.

People can either dine in the restaurant or purchase takeout meals to help the cause.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar to host Maui fundraiser

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar in Newport Beach announced a fundraiser later this month to benefit those affected by the recent wildfires in Maui. The fundraiser is called “Maui Strong,” and those interested will be able to attend a tasting event from 2 to 5 p.m. and a dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Proceeds raised by both events will be going to the Maui Strong Fund, which is organized by the Hawaii Community Foundation. Tickets to attend the tasting event go for $150 a guest, and tickets for the dinner are $175 a guest. To buy tickets, visit thewinerynewport.com. Seats are limited.

OC Public Libraries celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month

This month OC Public Libraries is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month with a photo campaign. New and existing library card holders can share a photo with their library cards, tag @ocpubliclibraries and be featured on their respective social media challengers.

Participants are entered to win a prize at the end of the month.

As part of that campaign, Costa Mesa residents can stop by the Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. to take photos with Esteban the Pea Green Crayon. Laguna Beach residents can also do this at the Laguna Beach Library from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

HBAPA to perform live dinner theater

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts will be doing four showings of Peter Shaffer’s “Black Comedy” on Sept. 7 through the 10th in its APA Studio Theater. It will serve as a benefit performance for the APA Theatre Guild. All tickets will include meals catered by Love at First Bite Catering. Evening performances Thursday through Saturday will begin with dinner at 6 p.m. with a Sunday matinee of 1 p.m. The show will begin an hour later. Tickets are $45. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hbapa.org/see.

Speak Up Newport to host panel on local news coverage

Speak Up Newport will host a panel at the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The panel will discuss the future of local news coverage in Newport Beach and include former Daily Pilot staff writers Tom Johnson, Tony Dodero and Bill Lobdell. Reception will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the panel to begin at 6 p.m. The panel will also be simulcast on Zoom, with registration required through speakupnewport.com/local-news-2023.