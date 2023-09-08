Mural by husband-wife duo blossoms at Alta Laguna Park in Laguna Beach

Artists Darren and Emmelene Mate in front of their “Super Natural Bloom” mural at Alta Laguna Park on Thursday.

Summertime may be fading into fall, but spring flowers are still in full bloom at Laguna Beach’s Alta Laguna Park, where a new wall mural was dedicated Thursday.

Installed on a wall behind the dugout on the site’s baseball field, the technicolor piece “Super Natural Bloom” was created by Los Angeles artists Darren and Emmelene Mate, who work collectively as DABSMYLA.

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf introduced the artists in a small on-site dedication ceremony and was joined by members of the city’s Arts Commission, who had recommended and approved the proposed art piece, and staff from the Cultural Arts Department, which facilitates the installation.

Member of the Laguna Beach arts community turned out to Alta Laguna Park Thursday for a dedication of “Super Natural Bloom,” a temporary public arts installation approved by the city’s Arts Commission. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl wrote in an email Wednesday the mural was made possible by a program offered by the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, which put out a call for artists, reviewed proposals and funded the work through a special programs budget provided by the lodging establishments and city of Laguna Beach.

“Super Natural Bloom” has been approved to remain at the site for one year, with the option of an additional one-year extension, according to Poeschl.

DABSMYLA has created a number of prominent large-scale works at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, in Denmark, Tahiti, the couple’s native Australia and numerous locations throughout Los Angeles. For more on their work, dabsmyla.com.