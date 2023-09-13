Arrest made in series of hit-and-runs that killed bicyclist, injured others in Huntington Beach

Two bicyclists reported hit-and-runs on Sunday evening in Huntington Beach. A third victim died from his injuries.

The Huntington Beach Police Department this week announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be the cause of three hit-and-runs Sunday night, one of which resulted in the death of a 70-year-old Huntington Beach man.

Because the suspect is a juvenile male, no further identifying information will be released, police said.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday night and is in custody at Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they found the suspect’s vehicle in the 6000 block of Warner Avenue.

First reports came in on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m. when a bicyclist reported to police that he had been struck while riding on Edwards Street. The victim said the suspect intentionally sideswiped him before fleeing. Police responded to the intersection of Brad Drive and Edwards Street, where the victim was then treated for his minor injuries and released. As investigation was underway there, a second call came at around 10:45 p.m. regarding a downed bicyclist near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street.

The second victim was found lying in the roadway and was later declared deceased. He has been identified as 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, police said.

As police were investigating the first and second incidents, a third call came in to report that earlier that hour, at about 10 p.m., another bicyclist had been the victim of a hit-and-run while riding in a crosswalk at Warner Avenue and Edwards Street.

“I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect,” said Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra in a statement. “I would also like to thank the public for their tips and support as we searched for the perpetrator. The safety of our city is our top priority, and I want to reassure the community that they are safe.”

The incidents remain under investigation. Authorities are asking those with additional information to call the department tip line at (714) 375-5066 or the OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Pedestrian dies in separate crash same night

An unrelated traffic incident Sunday night also led to the death of another Huntington Beach man, 46-year-old Gerardo Granados.

Granados, who was on foot, was struck at about 10 p.m. by a 2003 Lincoln Navigator traveling southbound on Beach Boulevard just north of Speer Drive. Granados was transported to a hospital but died of his injuries. The 33-year-old female driver of the Navigator remained on the scene and cooperated with police.