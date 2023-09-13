Newport Beach Film Festival organizers announce 91 films to be screened locally in October

A still taken from “Nyad,” one of the films that will be featured at the Newport Beach Film Festival this fall. Pictured is actress Annette Bening as Diana Nyad.

The Newport Beach Film Festival announced Tuesday its official lineup for 2023.

The festival, which will embark on its 24th run Oct. 12 and run through Oct. 19, will feature 91 films on Newport Beach screens, including 14 world premieres and 14 U.S. premieres.

Three Netflix productions will be centerpiece films of this year’s festival, including “May December,” directed by Todd Haynes and starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton; “NYAD,” directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifans; and “Rustin,” directed by George C. Wolfe, which stars Colman Domingo.

Another centerpiece film will come from Apple Original Films. “Fingernails,” directed by Christos Nikou, stars Jeremy Allen White, Riz Ahmed, Annie Murphy, Jessie Buckley and Luke Wilson. Fifteen international films have been selected as part of a spotlight selection from various countries, including China, Germany and Iran, among others.

Which films will be screened on opening and closing nights will be announced later, but interested readers can see the full lineup and planned special events at newportbeachfilmfest.com, where tickets can also be purchased.

“The Newport Beach Film Festival has become the largest entertainment event in coastal Southern California. We are excited to reflect the diversity of our community and Orange County overall,” said Gregg Schwenk, the chief executive officer and executive director of the Newport Beach Film Festival. He added the festival affords a unique opportunity for locals to see advance screenings of major awards contenders.

The festival attracts close to 50,000 visitors annually.