Veteran and business owner Derek Tran announces bid to represent state’s 45th District in Congress

Another Democratic candidate officially entered the race for California’s 45th Congressional District on Monday — veteran and business owner Derek Tran.

Tran, an attorney at the Tran Firm and owner of True Care Pharmacy in Anaheim with his wife, Michelle, is now one of five hopefuls running against incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel, a Republican who won her second term in last year’s midterm elections over Democrat Jay Chen with 53.6% of the votes.

“My parents were Vietnamese refugees who worked hard and sacrificed so that I could realize the American dream,” Tran, 42, said in the announcement released by his campaign. “I joined the Army to give back to the country that has given me so much, and every day as a consumer rights attorney, I fight for workers across the 45th District — holding bad actors accountable and ensuring that individuals, not special interests, get the justice they deserve.

“As a proud small business owner of a neighborhood pharmacy, I see the influence of big pharmaceutical companies and the impact their price gouging has on seniors and families in our community. I’m running for Congress because Michelle Steel has time and time again sided with her special interests donors instead of the voters of the 45th District. I’m ready to put people ahead of politics, protect our democracy, and ensure everyone, no matter what neighborhood they come from, has the opportunity to succeed without fear of their freedoms being taken away.”

Kim Bernice Nguyen, Cheyenne Hunt, Aditya Pai and Jimmy D. Pham announced their candidacies for the same seat earlier this year.

Hunt, as of the end of June, was leading the Democratic candidates in funds raised with about $170,557 reported, compared to the $2.2 million raised during the same reporting period by Steel’s campaign, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The state’s 45th Congressional District includes parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and includes Garden Grove, Westminster, Cerritos, Fountain Valley, Buena Park, Fullerton, Placentia and Brea.