Two arrested in Newport Beach homicide and suspected robbery

Newport Beach police responded to reports of a man down and bleeding at 1:36 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery, with one of those suspects believed to be responsible for the murder of a Newport Beach man, police said.

Newport Beach police said they responded to a call reporting a man who was down and bleeding at 1:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, near 34th Street and Seashore Drive. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who appeared to have a stab wound, and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. That victim has been identified as Robert Tamaccio, 46, of Newport Beach.

Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators subsequently launched a homicide investigation in collaboration with other local agencies.

Advertisement

The Newport Beach Police Department announced that Randolph Loren Aguirre, 55, and Desirre Ritalucy Aguirre, 30, both of Brea, were arrested at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday in Brea. Jail records indicate Randolph Aguirre is being held without bail while Desirre Aguirre is being held on $150,000.

Both were arrested on suspicion of robbery, but Randolph Aguirre was additionally charged on suspicion of homicide and a parole violation. They are expected to make their first appearances in court Thursday.

Court records indicate that in October 2021 Randolph Aguirre pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to commit sexual offense, assault with deadly weapon other than firearm, resisting an executive officer, possession of firearm by a felon, illegal use of tear gas, and being prohibited person owning ammunition.

Anyone with information about the Sept. 30 crime is asked to contact Newport Beach detectives at (949) 644-3797.