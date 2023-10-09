Bicyclist dies after being struck by a motorist in Laguna Beach

A male bicyclist died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Laguna Beach on Saturday, authorities said.

Laguna Beach police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Glenneyre Street and Oak Street at 6:53 p.m. A statement issued by the police department said the incident involved a motor vehicle, the bicyclist, and a dog riding in the front basket of the bicycle.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“We send our deepest prayers and condolences to the deceased male’s family and hope they find strength through this unfortunate event,” Laguna Beach Police Captain Mike Peters said in a statement.

The identity of the deceased had not been released as of Monday afternoon, as authorities were still working to notify the next of kin, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The dog, a small terrier, was taken to an animal care facility for treatment of minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs factored into the collision. The driver of the vehicle cooperated with authorities at the scene of the crash.