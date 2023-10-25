Laguna Beach City Council adopts resolution condemning acts of terror against Israel

The Laguna Beach City Council, seen on June 27, adopted a resolution on Tuesday condemning acts of terror against Israel.

In the wake of the deadly attacks earlier this month along the Israeli border, the Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning acts of terrorism committed by Hamas against Israel.

The panel unanimously approved the resolution, which denounced the acts of terrorism earlier this month and effectively backed the right of Israel to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable.

Regarding the enduring conflict in Gaza, the City Council called on the international community to take necessary steps to protect civilians experiencing the humanitarian crisis in the region.

“This is a wonderful thing that you’re doing,” resident Emil Monda told the council. “And, I might add, a brave thing.”

Monda also read into the record a letter from Rabbi Elimelech and Perel Goorevitch of the Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach in response to the action item up for consideration.

“Your resolution denouncing Hamas’ acts of terror against Israel and support for Israel’s right to hold Hamas terrorists accountable for their actions has strengthened our faith and the values of unity and solidarity that our city represents,” the statement said. “We mourn the babies, children, men, women and soldiers slaughtered in the worst act of mass murder against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“We pray for the over 200 hostages, from mere infants to the elderly, to be returned safely. We pray for no more loss of innocent civilians, and yes, we hold our heads high. We will defeat this evil. Thank you for recognizing the importance of supporting Israel during these dark, challenging times, reminding us that we’re all united in the pursuit of a brighter, more harmonious future.”

The conflict in the region has led to more than one million people being displaced.

“The important thing to us [in passing the resolution] was to condemn the acts of terror and to urge two things,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in a phone interview Wednesday. “One, protect the lives of innocent civilians, and secondarily, to take all the steps necessary to eliminate the humanitarian crisis. Our main focus there was to urge all parties to eliminate the suffering that’s going on and not take lives of innocent civilians.”