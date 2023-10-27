Laguna Beach mayor urges mitigation efforts as community remembers 1993 fire

Mayor Bob Whalen, seen at a meeting in 2021, this week wrote a letter to the community for the 30th anniversary of the Laguna Beach fire of 1993.

In the minds of many Laguna Beach residents, the events of Oct. 27, 1993, serve as an inflection point, a day that ensured that the risk of fire is always top of mind.

While it did not result in loss of life, the Laguna Beach fire of 1993 burned more than 400 homes and 16,000 acres.

As the 30th anniversary of one of the largest wildfire events in state history arrived, Mayor Bob Whalen penned an open letter to the community, remembering the inferno and recognizing the efforts taken as a city to mitigate wildfire risk.

Advertisement

“Those of us who were here then will never forget the howling winds, the smoky skies and the pure speed of the fire as it first hit Emerald Bay and then headed east, where it leaped across Laguna Canyon Road, went through Canyon Acres and across Mystic Hills,” he said.

“Thankfully, and remarkably, no lives were lost, but it was the wake-up call of a lifetime for the city.”

As for the road ahead, the mayor urged continued collaboration between the city and residents to protect the community from the danger of wildfire.

Whalen pointed to a recent town hall meeting led by public safety officials on Sept. 19 and ongoing utility undergrounding projects as examples of working toward that goal. Some of the undergrounding districts include Diamond Street, the Diamond-Crestview neighborhood, Park Avenue and Coast Highway. Another proposed district for Woods Cove is going to a vote of the affected property owners on Dec. 12.

Laguna Beach has three ways in and out of the city — Coast Highway in both directions and Laguna Canyon Road. A Caltrans project north of El Toro Road is removing a dozen utility poles and adding a second outbound lane along Laguna Canyon Road.

Whalen advised the public that emergency kits are available for purchase through the Community and Susi Q Center. He also encouraged residents to make their homes defensible spaces by managing vegetation on their property.

“I am very proud of our city team that works constantly to prepare to protect the community in an emergency,” Whalen concluded. “We will never forget the 1993 fire that ravaged so many homes and will never forget our responsibility to be prepared to protect those we serve.”