Four charged with theft in Laguna Beach

Three men and a woman have been charged with burglary and grand theft after they were arrested with stolen mail and catalytic converters, Laguna Beach police said Thursday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Felix Rodriguez, 31, Karina Esquivel, 38, Edgar Antonio Guzman, 35, and Moses Rodriguez, 27, were arrested Sunday, police said.

Police were called about 3:41 a.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of Mountain Road, near South Coast Highway, police said.

Police stopped a suspect vehicle near Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road where they found the stolen goods in the vehicle, police said.

All the defendants were charged Wednesday with grand theft, attempted grand theft and burglary, all felonies. They pleaded not guilty and were next due in court Nov. 9 for a pretrial hearing in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.