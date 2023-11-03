Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade announces honorees for 2024 processional

The Laguna Beach High marching band proceeds down Forest Avenue during the 56th annual Patriots Day Parade in Laguna Beach earlier this year. The parade is held on the first Saturday of March. In 2024, the theme will be “Laguna Heritage.”

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade is among the grandest traditions in town, and those who have found themselves selected to be recognized in the upcoming rendition certainly know it.

Honorees were recently announced by the parade committee. Held annually on the first Saturday in March, the theme for the next parade will be “Laguna Heritage.”

Karyn Philippsen, who has been named the Citizen of the Year, said she is humbled by the honor. She added she remains a “bit in shock” after learning of it.

Advertisement

“When I look at this award, the parade is celebrating 57 years next year, whether it stopped once for rain or COVID, it’s 57 years of celebration,” Philippsen said. “I’m just thrilled to share the day with the selected honorees.

“It isn’t just about next year, 2024. I’m being included in a legacy and an example of honor of people that gave their service with what appeared to be ease. I know and remember some of these people, and they all came before me, and they were outstanding, and I was in awe of them.”

Philippsen was heavily involved in the tourism industry as a founding member of Visit Laguna Beach. She is also the founding president of Laguna Beach Sister Cities, the president of the Laguna Beach Library, and she has been a board member for the Laguna Playhouse.

The honor of grand marshal will go to Rick Shoemaker, a 54-year resident and a 45-year member of Laguna Presbyterian Church.

“The community of the town and of the church are people that I love to be with, and they’re all giving people,” said Shoemaker, who flew for the Air Force for five years before joining Continental Airlines in 1966. “That was what I love to do is just help other people. It’s in my heart to help others. My friends from the church and those that I’ve met at the church and the city have the same feeling I do. I wanted to help the homeless as best I could.”

Shoemaker added that he has helped out with the Friendship Shelter and the Alternative Sleeping Location, as well as the Laguna Food Pantry.

When natural disaster struck, Shoemaker would avail himself in relief efforts, including after a tornado touched down in Joplin, Mo., and following Hurricane Katrina.

The Honored Patriot will be Vietnam War veteran Col. Richard Seitz. The Athlete of the Year will be Laguna Beach High junior Brayden Belden, who recently made waves by qualifying for a final in the Brooks Street Surfing Classic.

The Junior Citizens of the Year, yet to be announced, are chosen by staff at the high school.

Mike Tauber, who will be honored as the Artist of the Year, said he will be encouraging community organizations to participate as exhibitors in the parade. Some of his latest work is on display at the Taco Stand restaurant at South Coast Highway and Cleo Street. The pieces are called “Laguna Honors its Artists” and “Swimming in Sea Life.”

“It’s one of Laguna Beach’s biggest community events downtown, if not the largest,” Tauber said of the parade. “The far corners of all of Laguna participate, which is very exciting to me — everyone from the Garden Club to the students.

“Some of my favorite things are the marching bands that come down from as far away as Los Angeles, the Valley, Bakersfield, Temecula. It’s amazing to me that these teenagers must get up at 5 a.m., put on their uniforms and come down to Laguna with their instruments and come out and perform for us.”