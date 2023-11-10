Around Town: Balboa Island Museum’s Denim and Diamonds fundraiser at Fun Zone is Friday night

Stilt walker SuzE-Q hams it up with Dennis Bress during the 2021 Balboa Island Museum Fun Zone Festival. This year’s festival is set for Friday, Nov. 17.

The Balboa Fun Zone will again be the venue when the Balboa Island Museum holds its annual Denim and Diamonds event on Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Organizers promise food, an open bar, carnival games, live entertainment, an auction and more at the cowboy-themed event. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased online at balboaislandmuseum.org.

Protect Huntington Beach plans kickoff event Saturday

Protect Huntington Beach, a grassroots committee hoping to defeat charter amendment ballot measures the Huntington Beach City Council has placed on the March 5 primary ballot, will hold a kickoff event at 1 p.m. Saturday in Central Park.

All community members interested in learning more about the ballot measures or volunteering for the campaign are invited to attend.

Former mayors of the city and other community members will discuss the proposed measures. Light snacks will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own water bottles.

Corona del Mar Residents Assn. to meet Nov. 16

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. (CdMRA) will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at OASIS Senior Center, Room No. 2.

The morning’s guest speaker will be state Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, who will update interested Corona del Mar residents on the status of legislative measures on issues that affect Newport Beach.

City Councilwoman Lauren Kleiman and Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill will present an update on city business, and a member of the Newport Beach Police Department will speak on public safety.

The OASIS center is located at 801 Narcissus Ave. Reservations are requested by noon Wednesday and can be made online at CdMRA.org.

Costa Mesa Middle/High School Drama to present ‘Frozen Jr.’

“Frozen Jr.,” a musical based on the Disney animated film and Broadway production “Frozen,” will be presented Thursday, Nov. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Costa Mesa Middle/High School Drama program.

Curtain time is 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Costa Mesa High School Performing Arts Center on the Costa Mesa High School campus, 2650 Fairview Road.

Tickets can be purchased over the phone at (714) 424-8706 or at the door 45 minutes prior to each show. Admission is $10 for students and seniors; $15 for adults.

Costa Mesa mayor to join OCTA board of directors

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens has been elected to represent Orange County’s Fifth Supervisorial District as a director on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s board of directors. His two-year appointment will begin Jan. 1.

The 18-member panel is responsible for coordinating transit services, approving plans for bus and rail systems and working on transportation capital and service priorities. It also administers the county’s voter-approved half-cent sales tax for the improvement of freeways, local streets and roads as well as rail and transit service countywide.

“Transportation, including public transit, is a critical issue for District 5 and the entire county, especially as our population ages and the expense of owning and operating a car increases,” Stephens said in a statement Monday.

“I look forward to working with my fellow directors to increase bus routes and ridership and to improve our freeways, streets and roads.”

Pacific Marine Mammal Center raises over $550,000

Pacific Marine Mammal Center announced Friday it raised more than $550,000 at its annual fundraiser on Nov. 5, an event held on the Festival of Arts grounds that included live and silent auctions, as well as a performance by vocalist Marissa Matthews.

“What an exciting night at Splash! The PMMC annual fundraiser far exceeded our expectations! Great fun and great energy! Thank all of you that attended to lead to our success. We look forward to seeing all of you at our next event,” said Jeff Meberg, Pacific Marine Mammal Center board chair, in the statement.

The center also announced a donation of $1 million from the Massen Greene Foundation for a new expanded education building and a $1 million gift from Bob Barker, for a visitor center and underwater viewing pool.

— Daily Pilot staff