Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Costa Mesa City Council unanimously approves hosting Raiders training camp
- Huntington Beach won’t send possible library outsourcing to voters to decide
- Hoag honors nurses, receives $15-million gift for continued education
- Packard show drives car enthusiasts to Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
A2
A3
