Father-daughter pair plead not guilty to murder, robbery in Newport Beach

Newport Beach police responded to reports of a man down and bleeding at around 1:36 a.m. on Sept. 30. The man, later identified as Robert Tamaccio, died of his injuries.

The father-daughter pair accused of robbing 46-year-old Robert Tamaccio, an incident that led to Tamaccio’s death, have both pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against them by prosecutors earlier this month.

Randolph Loren Aguirre, 55, and Desiree Aguirre, 30, are next scheduled to appear at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana on Dec. 1for a pretrial and bail hearing. A preliminary hearing in the case will be held on Dec. 14.

Newport Beach police responded to reports of a man down at 1:36 a.m. on Sept. 30. Prosecutors said the victim, Tamaccio, had passed out in an alleyway near 34th Street and Seashore Drive after a night of drinking. The Aguirres are alleged to have stopped their truck to rob Tamaccio, an act which included taking his Rolex watch.

Randolph Loren Aguirre is alleged to have stabbed Tamaccio, kicked him in the head several times and stolen his shoes.

Both Aguirres have been charged with robbery in the second degree, and the elder Aguirre faces the charge of murder and two sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a deadly weapon and one sentencing enhancement of special circumstances robbery.

The younger Aguirre faces a sentencing enhancement for a secondary offense when temporarily released from custody. Both remain in jail.

If he is convicted of all charges, the Orange County district attorney’s office confirmed that Randolph Loren Aguirre may face the death penalty. He is a “third-striker” under the state’s controversial “Three Strikes and You’re Out” law, which California voters passed in 1994 in response to the murders of Kimber Reynolds in 1992 and Polly Klaas in 1993. The law imposes a life sentence on those suspects who have one or two other serious convictions.