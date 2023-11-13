Suspect arrested in alleged gang-related death in Costa Mesa

A suspect is in custody in the suspected gang-related shooting death Friday of a 35-year-old man in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (714) 754-5252, or (714) 754-4908.

A suspect is in custody in the suspected gang-related shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Costa Mesa, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Mendoza Drive, where officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:35 p.m. Friday located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the Costa Mesa Police Department reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Costa Mesa police said they have determined the shooting was likely gang-related and that one suspect has been taken into custody.

Advertisement

“Due to the ongoing nature of our investigation, CMPD is not releasing the name of the individual in custody at this time,” police said.

Costa Mesa police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (714) 754-5252, or (714) 754-4908.