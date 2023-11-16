Man charged with abusing baby in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old man was charged Thursday with abusing a baby in Costa Mesa.
Michael Andrew Clark was charged with four felony counts of child abuse and endangerment, with a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5.
Clark is accused of assaulting the months-old infant, who remains hospitalized, on Oct. 17. Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday and was ordered held on $1 million bail, according to court records.
Clark is next due in court Nov. 29 for a pretrial hearing in the West Justice Center in Westminster.
Further details were not immediately available. A message left with the Orange County district attorney’s office was not immediately returned.
