Man charged with abusing baby in Costa Mesa

A 25-year-old Costa Mesa man is facing four felony counts of child abuse and endangerment, with a sentencing enhancement. The infant he is accused of assaulting Oct. 17 remains hospitalized.

A 25-year-old man was charged Thursday with abusing a baby in Costa Mesa.

Michael Andrew Clark was charged with four felony counts of child abuse and endangerment, with a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5.

Clark is accused of assaulting the months-old infant, who remains hospitalized, on Oct. 17. Clark pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday and was ordered held on $1 million bail, according to court records.

Clark is next due in court Nov. 29 for a pretrial hearing in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Further details were not immediately available. A message left with the Orange County district attorney’s office was not immediately returned.