Winter Fest O.C. returns bigger than ever to Costa Mesa

Snowflake Summit is one of the features of Winter Fest O.C.

A T-shirt is often fair game when dealing with a mild Orange County winter.

Those aspiring to a more traditional winter wonderland, though, don’t have far to go.

Winter Fest O.C. returns this year at the Orange County fairgrounds, opening Friday and running through Jan. 7.

“A lot of people in Orange County really haven’t experienced winter before,” Winter Fest O.C. executive producer Mark Entner said. “Especially kids and so forth, maybe they haven’t had the chance to go up to our local mountains when sometimes we do get snow. This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to be able to enjoy a winter experience.”

This is the second year back with the full experience, Entner said, after two years of a drive-through Night of Lights during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are several new additions, including a real ice-skating trail, to the festival that boasts more than a million lights and is Southern California’s largest winter festival.

“What’s really cool about it is when they’re doing their skate session, they’ll be able to go inside part of the trail,” Entner said. “We’ve got a huge ornament in there where they can get their pictures inside the ornament, then get back out on the ice and keep skating around the trail.”

The fireside lounge includes private igloos that can be rented. (Courtesy of Winter Fest O.C.)

The North Pole Journey, a 45-minute guided tour that has interactive sensory elements, also has been transformed. At the end of the tour, visitors get their certification of being a Winter Fest elf.

Snow play returns, featuring real snow in an 8,000-square-foot pavilion. Families can enjoy four different aspects of snow play, including a snow carousel, snow slides, a snowball range and general free play.

“Polar putt-putt,” a nine-hole miniature golf course with LED lights, also returns for its second year.

VIP experiences are available, where guests can rent cabanas for a two- or three-hour session. Fireside igloos can also be rented.

There’s a new holiday market, featuring local artisans and vendors, as well as carnival games.

“We’re always listening to our guests on their feedback,” said Entner, an Irvine resident. “One of the big changes that we made based upon guest feedback was that our general admission ticket includes most of the attractions within Winter Fest. That way, when guests come, they really have a full experience. Outside of the ice trail or the carnival, pretty much everything else is included.”

Daily entertainment also includes meet-and-greets with characters like Yowie the Yeti, Pep the Penguin and Snowdrop the Polar Bear, as well as the nightly tree-lighting ceremony and parade. Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley is scheduled to light the tree on Friday night to kick off the festival’s run.

This rendering shows an overhead map of Winter Fest O.C., which returns to the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa beginning Friday. (Courtesy of Winter Fest O.C.)

Winter Fest O.C. will run at the Orange County Fairgrounds on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 10 p.m. Starting with Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25, the experience will be open every day until it closes on Jan. 7.

New Year’s Eve will feature Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars tribute bands, Entner said, along with two countdowns at 6 p.m. and midnight, plus fireworks.

During a preseason sale that ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m., Winter Fest O.C. tickets are $34.99 plus fees for adults and $29.99 for children ages 3 to 12. There is also a daily Ultimate Experience Pass available.

A Season Pass also is available, allowing unlimited entry for all 32 days of Winter Fest O.C. for $80.99 for adults and $75.99 for children. The festival is cashless.

Parking is $12 at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit winterfestoc.com.