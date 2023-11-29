Pro-Palestine rally draws dozens to Laguna’s Main Beach

Police question members of a pro-Palestine group who gathered for a rally at Forest Avenue and South Coast Highway in downtown Laguna Beach on Sunday.

A pro-Palestinian rally drew a crowd of 80 to 100 demonstrators to Main Beach on Sunday, authorities said.

The demonstration took place between 3:30 and 7 p.m. Laguna Beach police made one arrest on suspicion of assault and resisting and delaying an officer, Lt. Jason Farris said.

A man held up a sign with the likeness of the flag of Palestine, inscribed with the words “end genocide” inside of the white stripe.

A protester holds a sign of a Palestine flag with the words “end genocide” on Sunday during a rally in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In its meeting on Oct. 24, the Laguna Beach City Council adopted a resolution condemning acts of terrorism against Israel and urging both sides to end the humanitarian crisis.

The council took such action following the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, which left at least 1,200 people dead.

Mayor Bob Whalen noted there have been two pro-Palestinian rallies in the city this month, including one on Nov. 12 and the latest on Sunday.

Palestine supporters demonstrated in downtown Laguna Beach on Sunday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Whalen said he did not believe the demonstrations to be related to the resolution, noting that there had been similar rallies elsewhere throughout the county. He added that Main Beach often sees demonstrations on a variety of topics.

“It’s one of those places you come, I guess, in the county,” Whalen said. “Main Beach in Laguna or Huntington Beach or some of these beach communities. These demonstrations have been very peaceful, and we’re very respectful of people exercising their 1st Amendment rights, as long as they’re doing it peacefully, which has been the case here on these couple of demonstrations.”

Video posted of the most recent protest on the social media platform TikTok showed a bus in which some of the protesters had arrived being towed. Additional vehicles displayed Palestinian flags as they drove past.