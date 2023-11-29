Pro-Palestine rally draws dozens to Laguna’s Main Beach
A pro-Palestinian rally drew a crowd of 80 to 100 demonstrators to Main Beach on Sunday, authorities said.
The demonstration took place between 3:30 and 7 p.m. Laguna Beach police made one arrest on suspicion of assault and resisting and delaying an officer, Lt. Jason Farris said.
A man held up a sign with the likeness of the flag of Palestine, inscribed with the words “end genocide” inside of the white stripe.
In its meeting on Oct. 24, the Laguna Beach City Council adopted a resolution condemning acts of terrorism against Israel and urging both sides to end the humanitarian crisis.
The council took such action following the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, which left at least 1,200 people dead.
Mayor Bob Whalen noted there have been two pro-Palestinian rallies in the city this month, including one on Nov. 12 and the latest on Sunday.
Whalen said he did not believe the demonstrations to be related to the resolution, noting that there had been similar rallies elsewhere throughout the county. He added that Main Beach often sees demonstrations on a variety of topics.
“It’s one of those places you come, I guess, in the county,” Whalen said. “Main Beach in Laguna or Huntington Beach or some of these beach communities. These demonstrations have been very peaceful, and we’re very respectful of people exercising their 1st Amendment rights, as long as they’re doing it peacefully, which has been the case here on these couple of demonstrations.”
Video posted of the most recent protest on the social media platform TikTok showed a bus in which some of the protesters had arrived being towed. Additional vehicles displayed Palestinian flags as they drove past.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.