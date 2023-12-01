Advertisement
Laguna Beach ocean water closures reduced following sewage spill

A sign warning beachgoers at the Cress Street stairs after a sewage spill in Laguna Beach.
A sign warning beachgoers at the Cress Street stairs after a sewage spill in Laguna Beach on Wednesday. Officials said that the spillage was caused by a break in a force main sewer line, which resulted in an estimated spillage of about 94,500 gallons.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Some water closures off the coast of Laguna Beach were lifted on Friday, Orange County Health Care Agency officials announced.

A sewage spill that discharged an estimated 94,500 gallons of wastewater on Wednesday had resulted in ocean water closures from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon.

The ocean water closures remained between 500 feet north of Anita Street and 500 feet south of Bluebird Canyon Drive as of Friday afternoon.

County health officials had prohibited swimming, surfing and diving in the affected waters until water-quality testing had shown acceptable standards had been met.

The sewage spill was caused by a break in a force main sewer line, officials said. The incident occurred while routine maintenance work was being conducted overnight by the Laguna Beach public works department.

Andrew Turner

