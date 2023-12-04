Balboa Island hosts a tree lighting and ‘snow day’

A young girl swooshes across the snow on a plastic saucer sled during the Balboa Island Tree Lighting & Snow Day Sunday.

Among the close to 500 attendees who gathered Sunday evening for the Balboa Island Tree Lighting & Snow Day, the phrase “a uniquely Balboa Island experience” rang true to Newport Beach resident John Severson, as he and his wife Marilyn Williams Severson had fun watching the kids sled down the snow hill.

The All American Boys Chorus entertains a few hundred attendees during the Balboa Island Tree Lighting & Snow Day on Sunday in front of Balboa Island Fire Station. (Susan Hoffman)

The event’s musical entertainment was performed by the Salvation Army’s Tustin Ranch Corps brass band and the All American Boys Chorus, whose members, dressed in red blazers, knit scarves and red caps with white tassels, sang Christmas carols in front of the Marine Avenue Balboa Island Fire Station.

Trainer Chris Edrington poses with reindeer Grunts, left, and Tundra, on display at the Balboa Island Tree Lighting & Snow Day held Sunday on Marine Avenue. (Susan Hoffman)

New this year were special guests Tundra and Grunts, 8-year-old female reindeer, watched over by professional wild animal trainer Chriss Edrington. “A lot of people don’t realize they’re a real thing,” he explained.

Santa reads to a group of children during the Balboa Island Tree Lighting & Snow Day event Sunday on Marine Avenue. (Susan Hoffman)

Just before the lighting at dusk of the 35-foot tree, kids sat quietly on the driveway as they listened to special holiday stories read aloud by Santa Claus himself.