Balboa Island hosts a tree lighting and ‘snow day’
Among the close to 500 attendees who gathered Sunday evening for the Balboa Island Tree Lighting & Snow Day, the phrase “a uniquely Balboa Island experience” rang true to Newport Beach resident John Severson, as he and his wife Marilyn Williams Severson had fun watching the kids sled down the snow hill.
The event’s musical entertainment was performed by the Salvation Army’s Tustin Ranch Corps brass band and the All American Boys Chorus, whose members, dressed in red blazers, knit scarves and red caps with white tassels, sang Christmas carols in front of the Marine Avenue Balboa Island Fire Station.
New this year were special guests Tundra and Grunts, 8-year-old female reindeer, watched over by professional wild animal trainer Chriss Edrington. “A lot of people don’t realize they’re a real thing,” he explained.
Just before the lighting at dusk of the 35-foot tree, kids sat quietly on the driveway as they listened to special holiday stories read aloud by Santa Claus himself.
