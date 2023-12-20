Laguna Beach community finds different ways to spread cheer for the holidays

The Polar Bear Toy Drive Christmas Volleyball Tournament at Main Beach benefited the Laguna Beach fire department’s “Spark of Love” toy drive on Saturday. Competitors were asked to donate a toy as an entry fee.

Since the calendar turned to December, the Laguna Beach community has seized every opportunity to celebrate the holidays.

There have been reported sightings of Santa throughout town, from the festive holiday kickoff event known as Hospitality Night to the Sawdust Art Festival’s Winter Fantasy show.

In this season of giving, many have taken it upon themselves to play the role of Santa’s little helpers, contributing where they can to make the holidays a bit more merry and bright.

Laguna Beach’s volleyball community got in on the act on Saturday, the Polar Bear Toy Drive Christmas Tournament providing the reason to come together at Main Beach.

As an entry fee, competitors were asked to donate a toy that went to the Laguna Beach fire department’s “Spark of Love” toy drive.

“The support that we’ve gotten for both the Polar Bear and the Laguna Open has been, over the years, outstanding,” said Kirk Morgan, the director of the Laguna Open. “People, a lot of times, don’t know how to give, and when you give them a pathway to giving, a lot of times they’re very generous. They want to help out. They just sometimes don’t know how.”

The tournament had 92 players show up to compete on the beach this year, the event featuring a social division and an open division. This was the 15th edition of the Polar Bear tournament.

Morgan said the generosity of Laguna Beach has extended to the Laguna Open, for which he was proud to say the prize money has been put up by locals. The Laguna Open was also back on the Assn. of Volleyball Professionals’ schedule for the first time since 1991, he said.

Montessori School of Laguna Beach partnered with MOMS Orange County, a nonprofit focused on newborn and pregnancy health, for its holiday giving program.

The school community contributed to a diapers and wipes drive, as well as a collective donation of gift cards. The gifts went to families in need.

Montessori School works with students between the ages of 2 to 6. Along with their participation in the holiday giving program, parents were encouraged to share with their children the value of generosity. Students were able to place the gift cards on a giving tree during class.

“We just asked our community to come out, and we assigned each classroom two families,” said Krystle Newquist, an administrator at the school. “Instead of trying to serve tons of families, we wanted to serve fewer families really well. The parents just really opened up their hearts.

“They were so excited to have someone give them the opportunity to give, and I think they really connected with MOMS Orange County as an organization. I think our community is really wonderful at noticing their own privilege and wanting to share that with others.”