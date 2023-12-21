Warm up: More than 600 coats distributed at 15th annual holiday drive

Costa Mesa Fire Department paramedic Kevin Humphreys assists a child with a new jacket at a distribution event of the 15th annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive in Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

A record number of new coats and jackets were distributed this week to children as the culmination of the 15th annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive led by Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

More than 600 winter coats were collected during this year’s drive and went to children who live within the county’s fifth district, which includes the cities of Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

The coats were collected through bins strategically located at public buildings throughout the district, including city halls, county parks and libraries, starting in mid-November.

Costa Mesa Fire Department engineer Anthony Mancillas and police officers C. Greeley and J. Santos, help kids choose jackets. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Coats were handed out at two separate events held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Juan Capistrano and Costa Mesa.

At the Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa on Wednesday, excited children lined up to sort through the coats with the city’s public safety department officers, local school board members and city officials.

Sixty coats were donated to Save Our Youth, and gently used coats were distributed to Family Assistance Ministries in San Clemente and UNIDOs in San Juan Capistrano.

Among the dignitaries lending a hand at the event were State Sen. Josh Newman, Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Harlan and Carol Crane, president of the Newport-Mesa Unified school board.

Costa Mesa Fire Department first responders Mitch Diamond and Capt. Travis Johnson help kids fit into jackets during Supervisor Katrina Foley’s 15th annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive distribution event at the Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this year’s coat drive a smashing success,” Foley said in a statement. “I started this tradition 15 years ago, collecting 100 coats on average. This year, I’m happy to share we broke records together with 600 donated new coats for kids just in time for the rain.

“I feel grateful for the generosity of our fellow community members in helping us keep kids warm this Christmas.”