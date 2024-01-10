Advertisement
News

Construction worker who fell in Laguna’s Emerald Bay area saved by 3 fire agencies

The Orange County Fire Authority, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach fire departments.
The Orange County Fire Authority, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach fire departments responded to reports of a fallen construction worker at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday in the Emerald Bay area of Laguna Beach.
(Courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority)
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
Share

Three fire agencies were deployed Monday to help rescue a fallen construction worker in Laguna Beach’s Emerald Bay community.

Authorities received a call at around 12:20 p.m. about a worker who had fallen into an open dirt area below street level, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran.

The Laguna Beach and Newport Beach fire departments, along with the Orange County Fire Authority, responded to execute a high-angle rescue utilizing fire truck ladders .

Paramedics on the scene treated and transported the man to a local hospital with moderate injuries. No further information was immediately available.

NewsLaguna Beach
Lilly Nguyen

Lilly Nguyen covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.

More on this Subject

Advertisement