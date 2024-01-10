Construction worker who fell in Laguna’s Emerald Bay area saved by 3 fire agencies

The Orange County Fire Authority, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach fire departments responded to reports of a fallen construction worker at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday in the Emerald Bay area of Laguna Beach.

Three fire agencies were deployed Monday to help rescue a fallen construction worker in Laguna Beach’s Emerald Bay community.

Authorities received a call at around 12:20 p.m. about a worker who had fallen into an open dirt area below street level, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran.

The Laguna Beach and Newport Beach fire departments, along with the Orange County Fire Authority, responded to execute a high-angle rescue utilizing fire truck ladders .

Paramedics on the scene treated and transported the man to a local hospital with moderate injuries. No further information was immediately available.