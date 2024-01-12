Advertisement
Newport Beach man arrested after hours-long standoff with police

Newport Beach police received a call at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Newport Beach police received a call at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday about possible domestic abuse in the 1200 block of Nautilus Lane.
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
A 45-year-old Newport Beach man was arrested Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff with police, who were initially responding to reports of domestic violence.

Sgt. Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department said authorities received a call at around 6:30 p.m. of possible domestic violence in the 1200 block of Nautilus Lane. Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw a man attempting to climb into the residence through a window. Police were able to locate and evacuate the victim, but Oberon noted it took several hours before they were able to remove the suspect, Ken Mescher.

Police fire shots after Mescher allegedly released his dogs on them. No officers were injured, but one dog was shot in the leg.

Oberon confirmed Friday that Mescher was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing an officer and spousal battery.

Lilly Nguyen

Lilly Nguyen covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.

