Lanes of Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach to be closed overnight through Feb. 3

A surfer dashes across Pacific Coast Highway near the Huntington Beach pier. The stretch of road between Riverside and Tustin Avenues will be closed overnight, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Sections of Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach will be shut down Jan. 23 through Feb. 3 for planned overnight project work, the California Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

A notice from Caltrans said the closures will affect the portion of Pacific Coast Highway between Riverside and Tustin Avenues. At least one lane in each direction will remain open for through traffic. According to the department, the closures on Monday through Friday mornings will affect the second and third northbound lanes — the middle and right — from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. The second southbound lane, the right, will be closed for that same window.

On weekends, the second and third northbound lanes will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m. and with the second southbound lane also closed for that same period.

Advertisement

“This is planned project work,” said Nathan Abler, a spokesman for CalTrans. “The project in Newport Beach will upgrade ADA curb ramps and safety devices, and repave and restripe Coast Highway within project boundaries.”

For more information or updates, residents are encouraged to check the department’s social media for District 12, which covers Orange County, or to reach out to the district’s public information officer at D12PIO@dot.ca.gov.