Seasonal lifeguard hopefuls hit Newport Beach for tryouts

Prospective lifeguards swim and run to the finish line Saturday as they compete in the 1,000-meter swim during the lifeguard tryouts at the Benjamin M. Carlson Lifeguard Headquarters in Newport Beach.

Ahead of what is a typically busy summer season, the Newport Beach Fire Department held tryouts on Saturday to test the mettle of seasonal lifeguard hopefuls in a two-pronged competition.

Department spokesman Josh Leith said about 100 people signed up for this month’s tryouts, a greater number than in recent years. Sixty-five eligible applicants turned out Saturday to participate.

The tryouts Saturday kicked off near the Benjamin M. Carlson Lifeguard Headquarters. Prospective lifeguards competed in a 1,000-meter ocean swim that started near 28th Street.

A fisherman on the Newport Pier watches as prospective lifeguards compete in the 1,000-meter swim during the lifeguard tryouts on Saturday. (James Carbone)

That swim was followed by a 1,000-meter run-swim-run event.

Results were determined by the combined total score of both events. Those who qualified will then proceed to complete the hiring process with the city, in which they will learn essential skills for the job in a 110-hour-long training academy. Seasonal lifeguards will learn ocean rescue techniques and prevention, city codes, CPR and first responder skills.

The department expects to hire about 40 lifeguards this year, with starting pay set at $19.63 an hour.

Robert Collins, 20, of Tustin, an Orange County Fire Cadet, runs to the finish line after competing in the 1,000-meter swim during the lifeguard tryouts in Newport Beach on Saturday. (James Carbone)