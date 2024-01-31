Mark McAvoy to serve as acting community development director of Laguna Beach

Mark McAvoy has been appointed acting community development director of Laguna Beach. He most recently served as the city’s director of public works.

Laguna Beach community development director Marc Wiener left his post last week in pursuit of other professional opportunities, according to city officials.

Wiener had served in the role since December 2019. The position will be filled on an interim basis by Mark McAvoy, the city’s director of public works, after he was appointed to serve in that capacity by interim city manager Sean Joyce. McAvoy is not considered a candidate for the permanent position.

“I wish to thank Marc [Wiener] for his contributions these past four years and to wish him well in his future endeavors,” Joyce said in a statement. “Marc is proud of his time in Laguna and of the many friends he made along the way.”

McAvoy is expected to work closely with assistant community development director Matt Schneider while filling in as acting director of community development. Mark Trestik, the city engineer, will be acting public works director during McAvoy’s temporary assignment.

Laguna Beach has continued the recruitment process for its next city manager, too. City officials noticed a closed session meeting to discuss the appointment of a new city manager for Monday.