Tustin man killed in traffic collision in Fountain Valley

A Tustin man was killed in a traffic collision in Fountain Valley late Saturday morning, authorities said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident just before noon on Saturday after a three-vehicle crash occurred on Warner Avenue due west of Bushard Street.

A gray Toyota Tundra traveling eastbound on Warner Avenue had entered the westbound lanes, resulting in a head-on collision with a red Tesla Y sedan, police said. The Tundra came to rest on its driver’s side, and a blue Toyota Tacoma also collided with the truck.

Christian Ortega, 38, of Tustin, who was driving the Tundra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities added that the driver of the Tesla was taken to Hoag Hospital, and the driver of the Tacoma was transported to UC Irvine, both with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Both surviving drivers were cooperating with Fountain Valley police investigators.

Alcohol and drugs are not currently believed to have factored into the collision, police said. Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to connect with the Fountain Valley police department’s traffic bureau at (714) 593-4481.