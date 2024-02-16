Showers forecast for Monday are not expected to significantly impact O.C.

Guests arrive under umbrellas to the Lunar New Year celebration at Irvine Barclay Theater as rain begins to fall on Feb. 5. A little over 4 inches of rain was reported to have fallen that week in Irvine.

Orange County residents can take heart that the storms expected next week won’t be as intense as those that swept through earlier this month, according to weather officials.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service station in San Diego said the brunt of the next storms, which are driven by a low pressure system interacting with an atmospheric river, will hit Northern California. In Los Angeles County, rainfall is expected to be anywhere between 1.5 to 3 inches, with Orange County projected to see between 1 and 2 inches.

During the series of storms the first full week of February, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Costa Mesa received close to 5 inches of rain, according to Orange County Public Works. Stations in Fountain Valley and Newport Beach reported closer to 4 inches of rain during the same period.

Anaheim saw a new record on Feb. 5, when it rained 1.87 inches and beat a previous record of 0.56 of an inch for that date.

“For [Orange County], it’ll more or less result in a prolonged period of light to moderate at times rainfall,” meteorologist Brian Adams said of the coming storms. “It looks like [the rain will] start up Sunday night into Monday morning with most of Monday remaining on the light and showery side as far as rainfall. As far as anything heavier, it’d be Monday night into Tuesday ... then we’ll have another on-and-off showery day on Wednesday. Once we get past Wednesday, that’s pretty much it.”

Adams said cities in north Orange County like Anaheim and Fullerton may see closer to 2 inches while cities farther south such as San Clemente would see around 1 inch.

A high surf advisory is in effect for Orange County across all three days with waves expected to break at 6 to 8 feet. Those could potentially reach 10 to 12 feet in places with more exposed beaches such as the Wedge in Newport Beach. Adams said these waves are caused in part by the storms but also by incoming west swells.

Surf is projected to peak Saturday night.