Shooting in Newport Beach leaves 1 wounded, Tesla with bullet holes

A man injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning said it occurred near the Newport Beach Pier following a road-rage incident.

Newport Beach police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday as a possible road-rage incident.

Initial reports said Newport Beach police responded at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday to a Shell station in the 1600 block of Jamboree Road, where they found the victim — the male driver of a Tesla — suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver, who spoke with police, said road rage led to the shooting.

Sgt. Steve Oberon said the incident appears to have happened in the west Oceanfront parking lot near Newport Pier.

The two parties engaged in a verbal altercation, according to Oberon. Four individuals were standing around the suspect’s vehicle when one of them pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired five times into the Tesla, striking the victim once in his left shoulder.

Details are unclear of what took place between the time of the incident and when the victim flagged down police in the area of San Joaquin Hills and Jamboree roads.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for his injuries and released, Oberon said.

At least one passenger was confirmed inside the Tesla. No information on the identity of the suspect is available, according to Oberon, nor is a description of the shooter’s vehicle.