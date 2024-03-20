Advertisement
Man charged with torturing, raping wife in Newport Beach

Newport Beach Police Department
(File Photo)
By City News Service
A man is scheduled to be arraigned next week on charges of torturing and raping his wife in Newport Beach, according to court records.

Kai Ni, 42, was charged last Thursday with torture, kidnapping to commit rape, corporal injury on a spouse, rape and forcible oral copulation, all felonies. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury in a domestic violence incident.

Ni was scheduled to be arraigned March 28.

Police were dispatched to a hospital to speak with the victim regarding a domestic violence incident, according to Sgt. Steven Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department, who added that the victim said she was attacked on Ocean Heights Drive.

She sustained “moderate injuries, including bruises and abrasions,” and was treated and released from the hospital, Oberon said.

NewsNewport Beach
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

