O.C. families heed the Beyond Blindness call to hunt for beeping Easter eggs

A handful of kids came out to gather eggs after the rain stopped at the Beyond Blindness Beeper Egg Hunt on Saturday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort.

Even as a steady rain was falling, families served by Beyond Blindness took part in the annual sensory Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.

Colorful beeping eggs are donated for the event by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to help children who have disabilities, including visual impairments, locate them on the Newport Dunes lawn.

Three-year-old Kai Yu gathered eggs during the Beyond Blindness Beeper Egg hunt held Saturday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. (Susan Hoffman)

Advertisement

The Yu family of Costa Mesa, attending for the second time, brought 3-year-old Kai and Alana, who is 18 months old and receives services from Beyond Blindness.

“We love attending the Beyond Blindness family enrichment events,” said mother, Tuyen Yu. “The staff is always super friendly, kind and compassionate.”

Alana Yu, 18 months, who is visually impaired and a recipient of Beyond Blindness services, responds to a green beeper egg Saturday during the Beyond Blindness Beeper Egg hunt at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. (Susan Hoffman)

Libby Hawkes, manager of culture and communications for Santa Ana-based Beyond Blindness, said, “We’re so dedicated to providing these services that we just made sure to make this happen despite the rain.”