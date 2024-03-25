O.C. families heed the Beyond Blindness call to hunt for beeping Easter eggs
Even as a steady rain was falling, families served by Beyond Blindness took part in the annual sensory Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.
Colorful beeping eggs are donated for the event by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to help children who have disabilities, including visual impairments, locate them on the Newport Dunes lawn.
The Yu family of Costa Mesa, attending for the second time, brought 3-year-old Kai and Alana, who is 18 months old and receives services from Beyond Blindness.
“We love attending the Beyond Blindness family enrichment events,” said mother, Tuyen Yu. “The staff is always super friendly, kind and compassionate.”
Libby Hawkes, manager of culture and communications for Santa Ana-based Beyond Blindness, said, “We’re so dedicated to providing these services that we just made sure to make this happen despite the rain.”
