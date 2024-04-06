OC Japan Fair makes spring debut at county fairgrounds with cherry blossom theme

Organizers of the annual OC Japan Fair are hosting a first-ever springtime festival at the county fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, April 19 through 21.

An annual fall favorite at the Orange County fairgrounds makes a rare spring debut next Friday as the OC Japan Fair kicks off a three-day celebration of food, fashion, pop culture and entertainment, during cherry blossom season.

In fact, sakura — or cherry trees, whose delicately crenulated flowers bloom in early spring and symbolize the beauty and impermanence of life — are the theme of this year’s vernal festival, which kicks off the evening of Friday, April 19.

The small blossoms are likely to appear throughout several events at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds, including a live recreation of the traditional Oiran Dochu, a procession of courtesans from Japan’s Edo Period (1615-1868) known for elaborately decorated kimonos, and other fashion-forward exhibits.

Wendy Vangy, 10, tries on a Kimono during the opening night of the OC Japan Fair at OC Fair & Event Center in 2021. (File Photo)

Returning will be the fair’s signature tribute to Tokyo’s Nakamise-dori, a famous shopping street. It will be packed with booths selling souvenirs, gifts and other items with a Far East feel, alongside street food vendors serving up okonomiyaki, takoyaki, yakisoba, yakitori, shaved ice, ramen, pork cutlet sandwiches, taiyaki and more.

“We want people to fully experience the Japanese culture and food and see all that Japan has to offer in terms of hospitality,” said Stephanie Yoshida, a spokeswoman for the fair, now in its 14th year. “Hopefully, they’ll want to visit Japan one day and see the culture for themselves.”

In addition to food and fashion, visitors to the OC Japan Fair can enjoy cultural exhibits, including taiko drum performances, calligraphy (Shodo) sessions, flower arrangement (Kado), traditional tea ceremonies (Sado), sake tastings and activities centered around anime and pop culture sensations.

Jandy Ponvanit, 9, enjoys the OC Japan Fair at OC Fair & Event Center in 2021. This year, a springtime event has been added. (File Photo)

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors to the event’s Main Stage can get an up-close look at a live tuna cutting performed by a chef from a famed Japanese tuna company and see cosplay in a pop-up inspired by Tokyo’s Akihabara neighborhood.

Yoshida said the event is made possible by the participation of a number of local and regional organizations that aim to promote and celebrate Japanese culture and lend authenticity to the three-day festival.

“We hope to bring as much as possible to the table, so people can experience a real Japan festival,” she added. “We also want to build a bridge between the Japanese and American cultures and to celebrate [that] friendship.”

OC Japan Fair runs April 19 through 21 at the Orange County fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Hours are Friday, from 5 to 11 p.m., from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is $12 and general admission costs $10. Children 6 and under and seniors over 65 get in free. Tickets may be purchased online at oc-japanfair.com/info or with cash only at the event.