Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, April 19, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- State is ‘declaring war’ on Huntington Beach residents, mayor says of voter ID lawsuit
- Flying through civic hoops, a new Raising Cane’s is ready to roost in Costa Mesa
- Carolee Ogata to serve as next superintendent of Huntington Beach Union High School District
- Newport Beach tennis player gets back on the courts with mobility aid
A3
